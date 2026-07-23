Atlanta woman fears deportation as Temporary Protected Status for Haiti ends: "I could lose everything"

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is expected to expire for some immigrants as soon as Friday.

The change comes after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end temporary protections for some people already living in the United States who cannot safely return to their home countries because of armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions.

Myrlande, 50, has lived in the United States for 16 years under Temporary Protected Status. She says she fears she could be deported.

"I'm really upset because I depend on TPS," she said.

Myrlande is a double amputee who lost both legs in Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake. She now uses prosthetic legs.

"I spent three days underneath the rubble," she said.

She says her two daughters were killed in the earthquake.

"The U.S. Army brought me here for my health care. I lost my two legs," Myrlande said.

If her TPS protection expires, Myrlande says she will lose her legal authorization to work as a law firm assistant.

"Everything I have, it's under TPS. I worked under TPS. My house and car are under TPS," she said.

Myrlande is from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Haiti because of widespread crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.

"They are going to kill us. There is no life in Port-au-Prince," Myrlande said.

"You're saying you would be killed if you were deported back to Haiti?" CBS News Atlanta's Leondra Head asked.

"Yes," Myrlande replied. "Port-au-Prince is not good. In Port-au-Prince, there are gangs."

Myrlande says moving to the United States gave her a second chance.

"Coming to the United States gave me an opportunity to restart my life," she said.

If the designation expires, the legal status of nearly 1.3 million immigrants from Haiti and several other countries could become uncertain.