At 66, Joanne Hayes isn't slowing down. After surviving breast cancer and undergoing hip replacement surgery, she's finding new ways to challenge herself, build strength, and stay active.

At Pulse Performance Studio in Buckhead, Hayes participates in 20-minute workouts that combine traditional exercises with electrical muscle stimulation, or EMS, technology.

For Hayes, who has exercised since she was a teenager, the workouts offer another way to maintain her fitness as she gets older.

"I met Glenn in February of 2025, and I came in for a trial session and found that I absolutely loved the fact that the workout was 20 minutes," Hayes said.

That first session turned into a regular routine. Hayes says she tries to visit the studio three times a week, and her husband, Sonny, has joined her.

"And to have my husband working out with me has been really, really fun," she said.

Joanne Hayes says she tries to visit Pulse Performance Studio three times a week, and her husband, Sonny, has joined her. CBS News Atlanta

The studio, located at 2286 Peachtree Road NW, uses specialized suits equipped with electrodes that stimulate muscles during exercise.

Studio owner Glenn Braunstein said the technology allows trainers to adjust the intensity of muscle contractions while clients perform movements such as squats, curls, and shoulder exercises.

"We leverage some really modernized technology called electrical muscle stimulation," Braunstein said. "And with the power of EMS, we're allowing people to do 20-minute workouts."

During one session, Braunstein guided Hayes through a series of exercises, adjusting the stimulation while encouraging her to maintain proper form.

"Perfect. Nice, uniform, smooth, great form," he told her.

Hayes said the stimulation can make relatively light weights feel much heavier.

"So you might look like you're doing something with a really small weight, like a 5 or an 8 or a 10, but it can feel like 50 pounds because the intensity is being jacked up while you're working out," she said.

Braunstein explained that some exercises can be performed without weights because the electrical stimulation creates muscle contractions.

"Even though you're not lifting weights, the stimulation contractions from the EMS technology is providing the resistance that's mimicking a lot of weight," he said.

The studio promotes EMS as an efficient alternative to longer workouts. However, claims that a 20-minute EMS session provides the same benefits as several hours of conventional strength training have not been independently established in this report.

For Hayes, the appeal goes beyond convenience.

"My why is because I, at my age, being postmenopausal and also having been a breast cancer survivor, I was looking for something a little different," she said.

Hayes said her medical history, including cancer and hip replacement surgery, has influenced how she approaches exercise.

"It's amazing, especially given all the health issues that I have had and had to fight through it all and try to find things that kept me healthy even in the face of cancer or hip replacement or other things that have happened in my lifetime," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 65 and older should include muscle strengthening activities at least two days a week, along with aerobic activity and exercises that improve balance.

Maintaining muscle strength can support mobility and independence as people age. EMS, however, is not a substitute for all forms of physical activity, and people with certain medical conditions or implanted devices should consult a healthcare professional before using it.

For Braunstein, helping people improve their fitness represents a major career change.

He spent approximately 30 years working in corporate technology before deciding to pursue his longtime interest in health and wellness.

"But I wasn't inspired. I lost my inspiration," Braunstein said.

He eventually launched Pulse Performance Studio, bringing the business to Atlanta after its beginnings in Austin, Texas.

"The reason I did it is because my inspiration comes from helping people," he said. "I love coaching. I've always loved coaching. I love guiding people."

Braunstein said watching clients commit to their health has become one of the most rewarding parts of his work.

"My clients are all here investing in their health, investing in their longevity, investing in their wellness," he said.

Hayes and her husband are among those clients. Braunstein said the couple has remained consistent with their workouts since joining the studio in February 2025.

"Joanne has made remarkable progress here," he said.

The studio uses a three-dimensional body scanner to track changes in clients' body measurements over time. During a recent assessment, Braunstein told Hayes that the measurements showed a major change since she started.

"You've lost 21 inches around your total body," he told her.

Hayes laughed about what those changes have meant for her wardrobe.

"I've had to take them all in, and that's not a bad thing," she said. "But I'm always hesitant to get rid of some of my beautiful clothes. So I took the time and had them all tailored."

She also said she has gone from wearing a medium EMS suit to a small.

Hayes reports losing 19 pounds through a combination of diet and exercise. She credits her overall fitness routine with helping her feel stronger, although the results cannot be attributed to EMS alone.

"My strength is greater than it's ever been, and I feel like I look like I did 20 years ago, which is really a win for me because I'm old enough to be your mom," she said.

Her experience has also changed the way she thinks about exercise and aging.

Hayes said the workouts can be adjusted for people with different fitness levels, ages, and physical limitations.

"Sometimes they're in their 70s, and everybody has a different fitness level, but everything can be adjusted to accommodate wherever you're at in your fitness journey or your injuries or your age," she said.

"So there's no limit. You can be a young person, or you can be an old lady like me."

For Braunstein, Hayes' dedication represents the kind of commitment he hoped to encourage when he left his corporate career.

And for Hayes, the numbers on the scanner are only part of her progress.

After surviving cancer, recovering from hip replacement surgery, and continuing to make fitness a priority, she says the greatest reward is how she feels.

"Personally, I feel absolutely fantastic," Hayes said.