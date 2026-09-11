Atlanta weekend weather brings heavy rain, strong winds and flood risk

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Weather Alerts for Friday and Saturday afternoons as heavy rain and strong storms move through North Georgia.

CBS News Atlanta

A front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours posing the greatest threat.

CBS News Atlanta

The rain could add up quickly and cause localized flooding. Some storms could also produce strong winds.

Most storms are expected to develop after 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The wet weather could affect outdoor activities, including Saturday's Georgia game at Sanford Stadium and the Georgia Tech game at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

CBS News Atlanta

Fans heading to either game should bring a poncho and prepare for possible storms.

Temperatures will remain above average over the next several days, with highs near 90 degrees and into the low 90s.

CBS News Atlanta

The average high for metro Atlanta is 85 degrees.

Most of the rain and storms are expected to move out by the beginning of the workweek.

Stay with the CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team for the latest forecast and changing conditions across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.