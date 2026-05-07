Atlanta officials warn FIFA fans to stay away from unauthorized parking operations

A chaotic parking lot situation in Atlanta is now raising questions about unauthorized parking operations ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

"When I came back, my car was on the wrecker. They said he was scamming," said Dewan Marlow, a driver who said he paid to park before nearly losing his vehicle.

CBS News Atlanta obtained a police incident report about the incident, which happened near Dutch Valley Road and Monroe Drive NE on Oct. 25, 2025. The report states officers responded to reports of someone charging for parking on private property.

Video from the scene showed dozens of vehicles being towed, people running after tow trucks, and a large police presence.

The report states officers observed multiple cars parked throughout the lot while a man used a go cart to transport people to a nearby event. One person told police they paid $40 to park and another $20 for transportation.

"I wonder why they will not just let me pay to get my car off right now," Marlow said.

The incident report states a woman, identified as a representative of the property, arrived at the scene and told officers the man did not have permission to use the lot.

Police arrested Devin Darden and charged him with operating a business on private property without a permit, according to the report.

CBS News Atlanta also filed a records request with the City of Atlanta, asking whether any permits had been issued for parking operations at that location.

The city responded, saying no permits were pulled for parking at the lot on that date.

As Atlanta prepares for large crowds tied to the FIFA World Cup, CBS News Atlanta asked city leaders what drivers should look for to determine whether a parking operation is legitimate.

"To legally operate a temporary parking lot in the City of Atlanta, the operator must obtain and maintain a city-issued Temporary For Hire Parking Permit through the Atlanta Department of Transportation," ATLDOT said in a statement.

The city also said, "A copy of the active permit must be kept on site and available upon request."

ATLDOT said drivers should also look for signage identifying the company operating the parking location.