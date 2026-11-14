Atlanta to open warming centers as freezing temperatures move into metro area

The City of Atlanta will open two warming centers Saturday night as temperatures across metro Atlanta are expected to drop near or below freezing early Sunday, according to officials.

In a news release, the Mayor's Office of Communications said the centers will open at 8 p.m. this Saturday, and remain operational until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The city said operating hours are subject to change based on updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a freeze warning for much of north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures could drop as low as 29 degrees in parts of the metro area, potentially damaging sensitive plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Where are Atlanta's warming centers located?

The city announced that two recreation centers will provide shelter for residents seeking relief from the cold:

Central Park Recreation Center: 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center: 98 William Holmes Borders Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. This location is reserved for women and children.

Transportation to the warming centers will be available at 8 p.m. Saturday from the Gateway Center. Fulton County will also provide return transportation when the warming centers close Sunday morning.

How cold will it get in metro Atlanta this weekend?

Metro Atlanta is experiencing a significant cooldown this weekend, with temperatures running below average for mid-November.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs around 55 degrees in Atlanta, according to the NWS. However, temperatures will quickly drop after sunset, with overnight lows near freezing and widespread frost expected by early Sunday.

Sunday morning is forecast to be the coldest of the season so far for many communities across north and central Georgia, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Despite the frigid start, temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The NWS is urging residents to protect sensitive plants, insulate exposed pipes and take precautions against freezing temperatures.

A gradual warming trend is expected next week, with afternoon highs climbing into the 60s and eventually reaching the low 70s by Friday.