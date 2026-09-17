Atlanta volunteer high school football coach arrested after on-field incident during game, officials say.

An Atlanta Public Schools volunteer football coach was arrested during a game against a Carroll County high school on Sept. 11, school officials say.

The Carroll County School District tells CBS News Atlanta that the Temple Police Department arrested a visiting coach from Therrell High School after an "onfield incident" during Friday's game against Temple High School.

"Neither Temple High School nor the Carroll County School System is involved in the law enforcement action, but we are cooperating fully with their investigation," the school district said.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools say that the district was aware of the arrest of a volunteer coach, saying that he would no longer serve as a coach for APS.

"The safety and security of our students, staff, coaches, and school communities will remain our top priority and violence or aggressive behavior of any kind by adults who interact with any students will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

Neither school district has released the identity of the former coach or what charges he may be facing.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Temple Police Department for more details.