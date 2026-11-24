The Atlanta Vibe added a standout from Georgia and a Louisville blocker in Monday's Major League Volleyball draft. The team selected Hannah Sherman seventh overall and Bianna Muoneke at No. 19.

Sherman, a middle blocker, was Atlanta's first-round pick. Muoneke, an outside hitter for the Bulldogs, followed in the second round.

Vibe general manager Laura "Bird" Kuhn said Sherman's physicality and blocking ability were huge factors in her being selected by the team, and she expressed confidence in her offensive potential.

"I don't think we've even seen a touch of the offense she's going to bring," Kuhn said.

Sherman recorded 174 blocks in 2025, ranking third in the Atlantic Coast Conference and seventh nationally. She also tied Louisville's single-match record with 14 blocks against Georgia Tech that year.

In Atlanta, Sherman will reunite with opposite hitter Aiko Jones. The two played together at Louisville in 2022 and 2023.

(L) Bianna Muoneke, (R) Hannah Sherman CBS News Atlanta

"I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity!! It is an honor and I am beyond excited to get started and show up for the Vibe," Sherman said in the team's announcement.

Muoneke brings 1,000 career kills at Georgia and earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention in 2025.

Kuhn praised Muoneke's ball control and competitive approach.

"We love her competitiveness, the fiery play that she showed. It's cool because I've known her for so long," Kuhn said. "I'm proud of her, happy for us and excited to get her in the gym."