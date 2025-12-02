Atlanta United confirms Garth Lagerwey will not return as club begins search for new president

Atlanta United says Garth Lagerwey will not return to the club as CEO for the 2026 season, marking the end of his tenure less than three years after he joined the organization.

A spokesperson for Atlanta United confirmed the decision to CBS News Atlanta, adding that the team has already started searching for an "elevated president role" that will oversee both Atlanta United and the new NWSL team launching in 2028.

Lagerwey had been on an indefinite leave of absence since July to prioritize his treatment and recovery. The club announced earlier this year that there was no timetable for his return.

"I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment," Lagerwey said in a statement at the time. "I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook."

During his absence, Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson, Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and Chief Business Officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger have been managing day-to-day operations.

Lagerwey joined Atlanta United in 2022 after leading Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders to significant success, spending eight years in Seattle as general manager and president of soccer. He was named president and CEO of Atlanta United in November 2022.

The club said in July that his prognosis for a full recovery remained encouraging.