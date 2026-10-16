Atlanta track club program gives students place to grow as runners and as people

The Atlanta Track Club's youth cross-country program gives students a place to train and compete, including children who are homeschooled or attend schools that don't have a team.

Coach Mike Brown said the program welcomes beginners and experienced runners, with an emphasis on effort and improvement.

Cooper Koerber, an eighth grader enrolled in an online school, said the program has helped him become faster and more confident. It also gives him opportunities to spend time with other students.

"And so, it's actually very nice to be able to interact with other humans instead of just like through the screen," Koerber said. "It's a lot better."

Fellow runner Piper Brown said the coaches have helped her learn running posture and breathing techniques. She also enjoys their personalities.

"And also they're really funny and nice," she said. "They're really good coaches."

Mike Brown said individual progress matters as much as race results. He recalled Koerber feeling discouraged after finishing second to last in a race. After encouragement from the coaches, Koerber improved his personal best by three minutes at his next race, Brown said.

Brown's commitment to coaching comes partly from his relationships with his own high school and college coaches, whom he still talks with. He hopes to give these students the support he received.

"And if I can give these kids half of that, we're winning," he said.

Families ready to get in on the running can find sign-up information on the Atlanta Track Club's website. The program welcomes runners of all abilities in fourth through eighth grades with options for high school students too.

Cross-country postseason registration runs through Dec. 1.