Atlanta Track Club plans Georgia's first indoor track at 1996 Olympic warm-up site Cheney Stadium

The Atlanta Track Club is working on plans to build the first indoor track in the state of Georgia in the Summerhill neighborhood.

The track and field complex would be located at the track and field warm-up site from the 1996 Centennial Olympics, known as Cheney Stadium.

"We're excited about the idea that we can further the reputation of Summerhill as the home of the '96 games," said Rich Kenah, the CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.

The facility would have more than tracks.

"For people who are looking for primary care for sports medicine-related healthcare, to a STEM center for Atlanta Public School kids, to a specialty running store," Kenah said. "We want this to be a place for everybody in the neighborhood, for all of Atlanta to come, on their journey to get healthier."

"I think we're really excited about the idea of an indoor track. Because it gives us an opportunity for people who want to do more things indoors," said Cheron Pitchford, the executive director of the Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corporation. "One of the things the track club mentioned is an opportunity for people in the area, like seniors, to be able to have access to it."

The project would be on Atlanta Public School-owned land that is mostly green space.

"Some of the concerns I've heard expressed in the community is that it will take up some of the green space. The area where it is right now has been kind of just an open green field," Pitchford said. "I think it goes back to that one big green space and they're like, 'Oh, I don't know if I want another big parking lot in here.'"

Kenah intends to hear all concerns in a community meeting planned for mid-August. For now, the public can submit questions on the Atlanta Track Club's website.