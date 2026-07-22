Atlanta Track Club unveils plans for Georgia's first indoor track Georgia's first indoor track and field facility could be coming to Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood. The Atlanta Track Club wants to transform the former 1996 Olympic warm-up site into a community sports complex featuring a renovated outdoor track, a new indoor track and health-focused amenities. While many neighbors support the proposal, others have raised concerns about preserving green space and limiting additional parking. CBS News Atlanta's Madeline Montgomery has the story.