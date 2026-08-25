Atlanta test kitchen gives chefs chance to share their culture through their dishes

A local restaurateur is giving Atlanta chefs from around the world a place to launch their dreams and introducing Atlanta to new global flavors.

At Chow A La Carte in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood along Piedmont Road, the chef-inspired menu changes daily. You could find yourself trying Lebanese, Senegalese, or fan-favorite, yet true Italian flavors.

"The goal is definitely to have my own place," said Chef Fadi Alkaasamani, who specializes in Lebanese cuisine. "The reactions. I love what I do deeply. That's what keeps my mind straight."

Fadi brings his flavors from around the world.

"I definitely showcase all the Lebanese ingredients, and I just built it from there," he said. "This olive oil is actually shipped from back home. My father has an olive garden. We produce our own olives and olive oil. I get it straight from Lebanon."

Chef Fadi Alkaasamani, specializes in Lebanese cuisine, at Chow A La Carte. CBS News Atlanta

This is a true test kitchen. The space is especially built for chefs who can't easily afford to open their own restaurant. Many chefs who come here are immigrants, refugees, or minority business owners taking on the industry's high overhead.

"It's a big city, and as an immigrant myself, it's nice to find a space where people can share their culture," said restauranteur Yohana Solomon. She opened Chow in 2023 after years running the Atlanta Underground Market.

"I sent it to the universe. In the ideal world, if we have a space where we can continue, but in a sustainable way, we can make an impact in the chef's life," she said.

She believes Atlanta needed new flavors and knew the chefs who could bring them. Each chef gets their own day, their own menu, and their own shot at building a following.

"We know one thing — your family gives you a skill: cook," she said.

"I think we're definitely missing Senegalese exposure. A lot of folks are new — this is new to them," Chef Cheikh Ndiaye told CBS News Atlanta.

In the kitchen, Ndiaye is hit with the lunch rush serving Yassa, a West African dish from Senegal. He spent years managing the front of the house for hotels and resorts, and knows how to control his time in the kitchen.

"It's like a replication of the experience when you see the guests in front of you eating," Ndiaye said.

For Chef Deborah Kudelka, this kitchen isn't just about her own food; it's about the whole lineup.

"We harmonize. We help each other," Kudelka explained. "Each one of our chefs, each one of us cooks from the heart 100%. That's the beauty of this place."

She came out of retirement to keep cooking and teach classes on more authentic Italian tastes.

"Basil goes in, contrary to what people think; you put it in now, and you put it in at the end. There's a concentration of flavor," Kudelka said.

"This is where your money counts, because it goes directly to them. You're not only eating good food, you're encouraging somebody starting a business," said Solomon.

Solomon says she doesn't measure success by how long a chef stays but by when they're ready to leave. Chow A La Carte's lineup changes daily. You can see more here.