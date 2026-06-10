Atlanta teens start first jobs through summer employment program: "I want to help my mom"

Finding a summer job may be getting tougher for teens across the country, but Atlanta's Summer Youth Employment Program is giving young people a chance to earn money, gain experience and build skills.

A new analysis from Challenger, Gray & Christmas projects this could be the slowest summer for teen hiring since federal records began in 1948.

This week, students in Atlanta's program began orientation and training before starting work with employers across the city.

Among them is Kaden Malone, a 17-year-old student at D.M. Therrell High School who says this will be his first job.

"I don't want my mother to be constantly stressing out about things like bills or just payments or anything," Malone said. "If this job can help ease some of that stress, then I would love to do that."

One participating business is Slushy Box ATL, located inside The Saltbox in northwest Atlanta.

CBS News Atlanta

Owner Sandy Moore, a U.S. Army combat-disabled veteran, former Atlanta police officer and former Atlanta Public Schools resource officer, says she joined the program because she wanted to give back to the next generation.

Moore says students are learning customer service, teamwork, communication, point-of-sale systems and other workplace skills.

"Some employers are afraid to take the chance on young people," Moore said. "But how are we going to help them grow in the field of their curiosity if we don't give them a chance?"

According to the City of Atlanta's 2025 Summer Youth Employment Program report, nearly 6,000 young people were hired through the program last year. Registrations increased by 25%, though more than 1,600 eligible youth were unable to be matched with a job.

Moore says students working at Slushy Box ATL can earn up to $15 an hour while working about 20 hours a week during the four-week program.

She says if the students continue to perform well, she hopes to eventually hire them full-time.

For Malone, the opportunity is about more than a paycheck. It is a chance to help his family, gain work experience and take his first step into the workforce.