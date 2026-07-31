Atlanta teen wins $550 Black Girl Joy Challenge grant to provide dental care kits for kids

One organization is helping young girls turn ideas into projects that make a difference in their communities.

Through the Black Girl Joy Challenge, young women receive funding for projects that spread joy and create positive change.

One of this year's winners is 16-year-old Dylan Andrews, an Atlanta teen who used her grant to promote dental health among children in south Atlanta.

Andrews handed out more than 100 dental care kits filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss to help children build healthy habits and brighter smiles.

"In a lot of underserved communities, there's not the greatest access to dental care," Andrews said.

CBS News Atlanta

She also made learning fun, teaching children proper brushing techniques through song.

"I want everyone to know the basics," Andrews said. "At least know what you need to do to make sure that your teeth are healthy and that you have a beautiful smile."

Her project was made possible by a $550 microgrant from the Black Girl Joy Challenge.

The initiative awards grants to girls and young women ages 13 to 24 to fund community projects designed to spread joy.

"A couple of years ago, a study came out that Black girls and women in the South received only 1% of philanthropic dollars," said Jelicia Clinton, youth engagement manager for Black Girl Joy. "Since 2020, we've funded 1,000 girls through the Black Girl Joy Challenge."

Clinton said applicants must be between the ages of 13 and 24 and live in one of the organization's 13 participating states, which stretch from Texas to West Virginia.

Andrews hopes to become a dentist one day. Until then, she's making an impact one smile at a time.

"Just seeing the smiles on those kids' faces — it was great," Andrews said.