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Atlanta teen uses Black Girl Joy grant to teach kids about dental health

Sixteen-year-old Dylan Andrews is helping children in south Atlanta build healthy dental habits through her community project, funded by a $550 Black Girl Joy Challenge grant. Andrews distributed dental care kits, taught proper brushing techniques and hopes to inspire brighter smiles while pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist. The Black Girl Joy Challenge provides microgrants to young women ages 13 to 24 to support projects that bring joy and positive change to their communities.
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