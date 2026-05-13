Atlanta takes top spot for U.S. summer travel destinations in 2026, new report finds

Summer vacation season is coming up, and new data from WalletHub says the best place in the country to go may be right in your backyard.

The new analysis found that the metro Atlanta area was the best summer travel destination in the U.S., the company said.

Analysts looked at 41 indicators, including the cost of flights, number of attracts, and average price of a meal for two people.

While Atlanta took the top spot, the survey specifically said it was focusing on affordability and convenience, not scenic quality. However, the area did rank highly in activities and attractions.

"The Atlanta metro area is the best summer travel destination, in part because the shortest flights from major cities don't require any connections and can cost as little as $317," the WalletHub analysts wrote. "In addition, Atlanta has a lot of diversity when it comes to attractions. The city also ranks very well when it comes to the prevalence of spas & wellness centers, shopping centers, ice cream shops and swimming pools, so there are plenty of places to have fun and cool off."

Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Faina Gurevich / Getty Images

They also pointed to Atlanta's late "last call" times as a plus for anyone really wanting to celebrate this summer.

Following Atlanta on the list was Orlando, Florida, which WalletHub credited to its theme parks, water parks, and low cost for a three-star hotel room.

Austin, Texas, took bronze for its affordable restaurants, outdoor attractions, and low cost of living.

If you're looking for a fun summer, the data says stay away from Lansing, Michigan, McAllen, Texas, and Ventura, California. Those three ended up in the lowest spots on the list.