Atlanta surgeon becomes a patient at the prostate cancer clinic where he sends others

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and a reminder for men to prioritize their health by getting screened for the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

CBS News Atlanta stopped in Alpharetta Thursday to speak with Dr. Joe Busch, an interventional radiologist at the private, world-renowned prostate cancer treatment clinic Busch Center.

Dr. Busch said not only is it important for men to get screened, but it's also important to ensure PSA tests and MRIs are administered properly. Dr. Busch said his clinic uses the Tulsa treatment, short for transurethral ultrasound ablation. It's a technique he said he has used on more than 600 patients, and people from all over the world travel to Alpharetta to have the procedure done.

"You've got to get a PSA early in your life," Dr. Busch said. "I've done 625 people. I've had nobody on diapers and nobody on pads, and we have about an 88% retention of sexual function by preserving the sexual nerves."

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Sitting in the Busch Center lobby on Thursday was Dr. Steven Morganstern, a Urologic Surgeon at his own practice. Dr. Morganstern was there as a patient, at the same clinic he refers his patients to. He said this is a reminder that it can happen to anyone, so early detection is the best prevention.

"The earlier that you find it, the easier it is to treat," Dr. Morganstern said. "We want it confined within the gland, and that's one of the reasons I'm here today because mine is within the gland. Men unfortunately very often don't want to go to doctors. We're very averse to that. They'll go take care of their car before taking care of their body. Go get checked."

CBS News Atlanta also met up with David Hart, a 61-year-old project Manager for Crestar Homes. Hart was diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer in December 2025. After intensive radiation, Hart was able to ring the end-of-treatment bell in June. Hart said he never thought about this happening to him, and encourages other men to go get tested.

"It was very disheartening to get that diagnosis," Hart said. "My brother-in-law passed away from it. It was really sad because he waited too long to get the test. 55 years old."

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Hart said completing radiation, being able to work, and having less uncertainty has been a relief for him and his family.

The Emory Winship Cancer Institute is offering free, mobile prostate cancer screenings through the remainder of the month.