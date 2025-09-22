Metro Atlanta city named best place to live in America by U.S. News & World Report

Metro Atlanta City Johns Creek named best place to live in US

Metro Atlanta City Johns Creek named best place to live in US

Metro Atlanta City Johns Creek named best place to live in US

A suburb just outside Atlanta has been named the best place to live in America again.

Johns Creek landed the top spot on U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking, which evaluates 250 cities nationwide on quality of life, job market, and affordability.

For North Fulton realtor Jody Tirone, the recognition comes as no surprise.

"I tried to move from the area twice, and I came back both times," Tirone said. "So I am proof that, yes, this is a great place to live."

Homes in Johns Creek sell quickly. Listings close 32% faster than in neighboring Alpharetta and 18% faster than in Duluth, according to Tirone.

A single-family home in the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. CBS News Atlanta

As Georgia's 10th largest city, Johns Creek consistently ranks as one of the safest in the state. Officials also point to cultural diversity — with a quarter of its population international — along with top-rated schools, a mild climate, and a relatively strong cost of living as factors driving the city's success.

Mayor John Bradberry said families often move to Johns Creek after seeing its accolades.

"I've heard many stories of people moving here because they read about us being the No. 1 best city," Bradberry said.

Incorporated in 2006, Johns Creek is a young city that lacks a traditional downtown. That is changing with the construction of a new recreation and commercial center, set to open in 2026. The project will feature lakeside walking trails, an amphitheater, a boardwalk, and a community gathering space, in time for America's 250th birthday.

"People used to say that Johns Creek felt like a collection of nice neighborhoods," Bradberry said. "But with the town center, I think that's really going to give that sense of community, that sense of place, and that sense of identity."

With a highly educated population and several Fortune 500 companies nearby, Johns Creek has also drawn national attention from outlets including Travel + Leisure and Niche.com, which have ranked it among the best suburbs to live, raise a family, and experience cultural diversity.

Though the median home price hovers around $500,000, analysts say the city offers strong value for residents, and that is another reason Johns Creek keeps topping national lists.