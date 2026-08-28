Atlanta students selected as PGA Tour Championship HOPE Tee Shot honorees earns $15,000 scholarships

Some of the world's best golfers are at East Lake Golf Club for the second round of the Tour Championship.

For Drew Charter School freshman Jacob Smith, this year's tournament is especially meaningful.

Smith was one of two metro Atlanta students selected to hit an opening tee shot at the Tour Championship. He took his turn Thursday, moments before the PGA Tour's top 30 players began the opening round.

Smith has been playing golf since he was 2 and competing in tournaments since he was 5. He now plays on Drew Charter's golf team.

Smith said the selection process was rigorous.

"We had to write an essay, play in a tournament and do an interview. I won all three facets of it," Smith said. "I want to play on the PGA Tour. If that doesn't work out, I would like to major in aerospace engineering to work on drivers and clubs."

HOPE Tee Shot honorees Jacob Smith and Ariel Collins receive $15,000 scholarships at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. CBS News Atlanta

As one of two HOPE Tee Shot honorees selected to hit an opening tee shot, Smith will receive a $15,000 scholarship.

The tournament also supports programs and services in the East Lake community through proceeds benefiting the East Lake Foundation. The foundation works to create pathways to housing and education in the community.

East Lake Foundation President and CEO Ilham Askia said the tournament's long-standing partnership with the community has helped create more opportunities for Drew Charter School students.

"Our partnership with the Tour has been over 25 years, where this tournament has taken place in East Lake," Askia said. "Some of the money goes to scholarships. Every year, a portion of Tour Championship proceeds helps provide over $350,000 to graduating Drew students."

For more than 20 years, East Lake Golf Club has served as the final stop of the Tour Championship. Beginning in 2028, the tournament will rotate among courses outside Atlanta.

Askia remains optimistic that the community's partnership with the tournament will continue.

"The Tour is committed to the tradition of the East Lake community and telling the story of our impact here," Askia said.

The PGA Tour has not announced which cities or golf courses are being considered to host the tournament in 2028.