Atlanta spent $26.2M on OnlyFans in 2025 — and just became the #1 city in the world for per-capita spending
Atlanta leads the world in hip-hop, culture, and nightlife — and now, data shows the city tops another booming economy: digital intimacy.
According to the OnlyFans Wrapped 2025 report from OnlyGuider, a search engine that tracks adult-content platforms, Atlanta ranks #1 globally in per-capita spending on OnlyFans, eclipsing every city in the U.S. and abroad.
The analysis found that Atlanta residents spent $525,476 per 10,000 people on OnlyFans creators this year — a metric that puts the metro well ahead of Orlando (#2), Milan (#3), and Miami (#4).
Overall, Atlanta users spent $26.2 million on the platform in 2025, a nearly 2% increase from last year.
"A trendsetter in every direction"
Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, said the numbers reflect Atlanta's long-standing cultural footprint — and its embrace of evolving forms of entertainment.
"Atlanta has always been a cultural trendsetter — from music to business to lifestyle," Pierce said. "The data now proves it extends to digital intimacy too."
Pierce added that Atlanta's spending patterns speak to a city "confident, progressive, and completely unashamed about modern relationships with content."
How Atlanta compares to other major cities
While Atlanta isn't the world's biggest spender overall — it ranks #14 in total dollars spent — it leads the globe when spending is adjusted for population.
Other standout U.S. cities include:
Top U.S. OnlyFans Spending Cities (Per 10,000 residents)
- #1 Atlanta — $525,476 | $26.17M total | +1.94% YoY
- #2 Orlando — $466,430 | $14.35M total
- #3 Miami — $374,921 | $17.54M total
- #4 Washington D.C. — $352,886 | $465K total
- #5 Minneapolis — $337,268 | $14.35M total
Internationally, Atlanta still sits above global metros like Helsinki, Zurich, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, and Milan — the highest-ranked non-U.S. city.
Why Atlanta?
Experts point to several factors that may drive Atlanta's digital-content economy:
- A strong creator ecosystem: Atlanta influencers, models, and entertainers have an outsized footprint on subscription-based platforms.
- A culture of consumer support for independent creators.
- Demographics: A young, tech-savvy population that spends heavily on app-based entertainment.
- Privacy and personalization: OnlyFans purchases aren't public — unlike social media engagement.
A global list topped by Atlanta
The report's Top 20 Global Cities by Per-Capita OnlyFans Spending places Atlanta squarely at #1 — and by a considerable margin.
Milan, the top-ranking European city, trails Atlanta by more than $100,000 per 10,000 people. Miami, long considered a creator hub, ranks fourth.
Where this trend goes next
OnlyFans and similar platforms have become a growing part of the digital entertainment economy, especially among Gen Z and millennials. The report notes that cities with strong nightlife, influencer communities, and tech adoption tend to dominate spending.
For Atlanta, this ranking adds yet another cultural superlative — one that sits alongside its music dominance, film production footprint, and reputation as a global entertainment capital.