Atlanta sisters win big on Family Feud — and say the real prize was being together

The Norman sisters definitely have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: they just won big on Family Feud.

The five sisters — four living in metro Atlanta and one in California — brought their energy, humor, and unmistakable charisma to the popular Steve Harvey-hosted game show. Their episodes, filmed back in March, finally aired this month.

As soon as they hit the stage, their enthusiasm was impossible to miss.

"We're the Normans! Wooooo!" they cheered in their opening moment on screen.

Even Steve Harvey couldn't help hyping them up: "From Atlanta, Georgia… It's the Norman Family!"

The Norman sisters compete on Family Feud. Paramount

A dream come true for a lifelong Family Feud fan

For sister Liz Knipe, who lives in Atlanta, appearing on the show was a bucket-list moment more than a decade in the making.

"I've wanted to be on Family Feud forever. My first audition was in 2014," she said.

The sisters say their chemistry — and very different personalities — helped them stand out during the audition process.

"Seeing us all together, I think it just resonated with people," said Ericka Grant, who lives in Buford.

Their big win: $60,000 and a luxury Las Vegas trip

And their on-screen charm paid off.

The Norman sisters walked away with $60,000 and a trip for all of them — plus a guest each — to the Bellagio in Las Vegas for a six-day, five-night getaway.

"Bam," Liz said with a laugh. "Not just a vacation for us but a plus-one for each of us."

Each sister has her own plan for how to spend her share of the prize money:

Liz Knipe (Atlanta): "Praise the Lord, I'm going to be able to pay all my bills."

Ericka Grant (Buford): "I'm going to use it to have some fun with my boys and my husband."

Michelle Norman (Atlanta): "A nice down payment."

Alex Norman (Marietta): "I'm going to spend a little on myself. And my kids. And then some bills. But I'm paying myself first."

Winning together meant more than the money

Despite the big payout, the sisters say the real reward was the time spent with each other.

"It's a great bonding moment," said Alex Norman. "We don't always get a chance to do stuff together — all five of us."

They say family and friends were thrilled to see them on national TV, laughing and playing as a team.

"It was nice for our family to see us together on TV, winning and having fun," said Ericka.

The Norman sisters do their makeup in preparation for their episode of Family Feud. Paramount

Could the Norman sisters return to CBS on another show?

The sisters aren't ruling out more TV in their future. In fact, they already have their eyes on other CBS competition shows.

"I'm trying to get my sister on The Amazing Race with me," said Michelle. "But the goal is Survivor! That's the goal."

Where to watch their episode

The Norman sisters' Family Feud episodes are now streaming.

You can catch them on Paramount+.