Atlanta service hub for homeless near BeltLine faces delay amid zoning, community concerns

A service hub for the homeless set to open near the BeltLine Westside Trail may be in jeopardy.

The Atlanta Mission is planning to build the development at a site on Hollowell Parkway to offer resources to the unhoused.

City of Atlanta officials passed a resolution during Monday's City Council meeting to temporarily put the Atlanta Mission's project on hold.

The resolution cites concerns over land use, zoning, and community pushback. It is now headed to the mayor's office for signature. The city's planning department is expected to conduct a review within 90 days.

The Village Skate Park ATL was one of the businesses at the site on Hollowell Parkway that was asked to vacate ahead of the planned development.

Takarais "TK" Billups says his skate park was a safe space for a community of people who loved action sports.

"The community was very strong," Billups said. "There were always volunteers—people willing to help build and develop the park."

For five years, the Village served about 150 visitors a day, he said. But there wasn't just a skate park at the site.

"There was a mechanic shop, a woodworking shop. There was a company that recycled or upcycled lumber. There were a few event spaces…"

His skate park and those other businesses are now closed at that location. He says the Atlanta Mission never engaged them about the planned project.

Billups says no matter what becomes of the development, it has already disrupted a thriving community and the businesses that were there.

"There are so many people on the property with skills that could benefit the homeless," Billups said. "We could have integrated. Or, if what we had didn't align with their plans, then we should have received a payout to leave the space."

The Atlanta Mission issued a statement saying:

"Our focus right now is engaging with our neighbors and community stakeholders as we take a thoughtful and measured approach to this opportunity. Atlanta Mission has not filed applications with the city and is intentionally spending time listening, gathering input, and exploring how the campus design can best reflect community priorities. We remain committed to working closely with the community and city leaders to ensure any future plans serve both those we care for and the surrounding neighborhood well."