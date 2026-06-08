Atlanta rolls out "No Turn on Red" signs to protect pedestrians and cyclists

New "No Turn on Red" signs are going up in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta.

The signs are in the city's neighborhoods with the most foot traffic to protect people walking, biking, or riding scooters.

It's only an hour drive from Canton, Georgia, to Georgia Tech's campus in Midtown Atlanta, but freshman Owen Prisock has noticed quite a difference in getting around the city versus his hometown.

"It's definitely been an adjustment. You have to be very vigilant, especially if you're going across the crosswalk and a car's trying to turn right, especially when they're not supposed to," said Owen Prisock.

He's only had close encounters, but his friend was hit.

"One of my friends got hit by a car a couple of days ago, actually, while he was skateboarding," said Prisock.

He's laughing because his friend is fine, but traffic incidents are no laughing matter to Atlanta's City Council. That's why they implemented an ordinance to stop right turns at right lights.

"I got really frustrated by the fact that a lot of vehicles were encroaching on crosswalks, so even if I had the pedestrian right of way, with the lights saying hey, you're good to cross, you had a big ole' SUV blocking the way," said Jason Dozier, Atlanta City Councilman.

Councilman Jason Dozier was hit by a car while he was riding his bike. He pushed for the signs to go up to keep that from happening to others.

"Other cities across the country have been doing it. Washington D.C., Raleigh, NC... cities we consider peer cities have recognized it's important to carve out as much space for pedestrians to keep them safe, and I thought Atlanta should do that as well," said Dozier.

The City of Atlanta's Department of Transportation found that between 2013 and 2022, there were 27 crashes that were deadly or caused severe injury caused by drivers turning right at a red light.

"Unfortunately, and we see that in our city data, folks get that right hook, and it can be catastrophic," said Dozier.

A citation for going right on red can cost you up to $265.