Atlanta rideshare drivers brace for FIFA Club World Cup crowds as downtown events draw thousands

As FIFA World Cup festivities ramp up in downtown Atlanta, rideshare drivers are preparing for what could be some of the busiest weeks of the year.

City officials expect more than 300,000 visitors to travel through Atlanta during the tournament, increasing demand for transportation services and potentially causing major traffic congestion around event venues.

"We don't know what to expect," said Carmen Sims, an Uber driver who plans to spend extra hours on the road during the tournament.

Uber says it has been preparing for the influx of visitors by onboarding additional drivers and communicating with existing drivers about expected demand.

"They've been sending out messages saying the games are coming," Sims said. "This week they have an incentive for the top drivers. Whoever gives the most rides gets a certain amount of money."

Both Uber and Lyft are encouraging riders to plan ahead. Lyft is urging customers to schedule rides in advance when possible, while both companies warn that wait times could be longer during peak event hours.

For drivers, the tournament presents an opportunity to earn more money — but also challenges navigating crowded streets and road closures.

"Prepare to work a lot," Sims said.

Drivers say traffic around major events can sometimes make it difficult to reach passengers or complete trips quickly.

"Sometimes you cannot get to the customers because everything is at a standstill," Sims said. "Sometimes the customer will cancel on you, or you have to let them know you can't get to them."

Atlanta police and event officials are expected to direct traffic and manage designated rideshare pickup and drop-off locations throughout the tournament. Drivers say clear communication and rider patience will be key as large crowds move through the city.

With tens of thousands of soccer fans expected to attend matches and related events, rideshare companies, drivers, and city officials are all preparing for what could be one of Atlanta's busiest transportation periods of the year.