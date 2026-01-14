Atlanta reverend dies from flu complications while visiting Mexico City

A beloved Atlanta reverend has died from flu-related complications while visiting Mexico City, church officials confirmed Monday.

Rev. John Howren, 61, of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, began feeling unwell during the first days of his trip. Kelly Schreckenberger, the pastoral administrator, said that the reverend reported what he thought was a minor cold before his condition worsened rapidly.

"It was very, very fast and very, very deadly," Schreckenberger said. "He got sicker while he was there. A few days later, it turned into pneumonia, and from there he was hospitalized."

Howren passed away on Monday at 8:08 a.m.

Rev. John Howren, 61. Photo courtesy of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Ordained in 1996, he had served the Basilica since 2020 and spent nearly 30 years in ministry, providing spiritual guidance and inspiration to his community.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Pastor, Father John," the church wrote in an email to parishioners. "As we mourn his loss, we find comfort in the hope of the Resurrection and the promise of eternal life he so faithfully proclaimed."

A mass is being held in Howren's honor on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Basilica.

His death comes as Georgia faces a severe flu season. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported six flu-related deaths last week and 46 total since October 2025. Officials said flu activity is widespread, and cases were expected to rise following the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also projected a severe flu season this year, emphasizing the risk of serious complications.