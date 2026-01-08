Atlanta records lowest homicide total since 2018, officials say

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta is reporting fewer than 100 homicides in a year.

While the Atlanta Police Department has not yet released its official 2025 crime data, city officials say there were 98 homicides last year, a 40% decrease over the past four years. Officials also report declines in nonfatal shootings, vehicle thefts, and overall crime citywide.

"These results reflect intentional investments in youth, nightlife safety, violence reduction strategies, community policing and officer training," city officials said in a statement.

According to Atlanta police records, the city's homicide total in 2025 is the lowest since 2018, when 88 homicides were reported.

Mayor Andre Dickens pointed to those trends during his inauguration speech, crediting a focus on public safety and prevention.

"We strengthened public safety through smart policing and by addressing the root causes of crime," Dickens said. "As a result, Atlanta has experienced one of the largest drops in violent crime in the nation."

The mayor also said youth-related crime fell 56% in 2025, citing programs such as Midnight Basketball as a contributing factor.