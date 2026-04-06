Atlanta ranks among top 5 U.S. cities for first-time homebuyers in 2026: report

Atlanta is one of the best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2026, according to a new ranking from Zillow, which looked at factors like rent affordability, available inventory, and competition for attainable homes.

The city came in fourth on Zillow's list of the 50 largest U.S. metros, behind Jacksonville, Birmingham, and San Antonio, and ahead of Houston, St. Louis, and Detroit. Six of the top 10 markets are in the Sun Belt, where improving inventory and relative affordability make it easier for renters to take the leap into homeownership.

Zillow analyzed each market using four key measures. They looked at how much of a typical household's income goes toward rent, how many homes are within reach of a median-income buyer, how much competition there is for affordable listings, and the share of households in prime home-buying ages, 29 to 43.

In Atlanta, renters spend about 22% of their median income on rent, and 45% of homes on the market are considered affordable for first-time buyers. For every 100 renter households, roughly 4.3 affordable homes are available, a figure Zillow uses to gauge competition. Atlanta also has a strong share of households in the prime buying ages, at 37%.

"These markets stand out not because they excel in just one area, but because they combine manageable rents, attainable inventory, and enough supply to reduce pressure on entry-level buyers," Zillow said.

The ranking suggests that first-time buyers in Atlanta may have a more realistic path to homeownership than in many other major U.S. cities, where steep home prices and tight competition can make buying a first home difficult.

Experts say the Sun Belt's top spots on the list are benefiting from improving inventory and relatively affordable housing, while Midwest metros like Detroit and St. Louis remain appealing because home values have stayed closer to local incomes.

For renters looking to buy in Atlanta, Zillow's findings point to a silver lining.

"Even in a tough housing market, some metros are offering conditions that make getting into your first home more attainable," the company said.