Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival brings overnight celebration, community and cuisine to Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — An overnight food festival celebrating Ramadan drew thousands to Norcross, where organizers say the goal is simple: bring people together over food, faith, and community.

The Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival kicked off Friday night and will run through 6 a.m., welcoming both Muslims observing the holy month and neighbors who simply want to experience the culture and cuisine.

Among the many vendors is Om Ali Honeycomb, known for its honeycomb bread in flavors like chocolate, Biscoff, and pistachio. Vendor Om Ali says the festival represents something deeper than just food.

Om Ali Honeycomb delights festivalgoers with honeycomb bread in chocolate, Biscoff, and pistachio flavors. CBS News Atlanta

"The feel of family, of people from the outside just coming and sharing food, sharing dessert, sharing love, and being together — that's the most important thing about this festival," she said.

Ali baked 300 honeycomb breads ahead of the event.

Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food and drink. The fast is broken after sunset, often beginning with dates, a tradition rooted in Islamic practice.

"It's exhausting the first couple of days," Ali said of fasting. "But your body gets used to it. You get into this mindset, like I got this. We fast for something greater."

The founder of the Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival says the event was created to foster inclusivity. CBS News Atlanta

Hasnai Lakhani, founder of the Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival, said the event was created to foster inclusivity.

"We needed a space for Muslims and non-Muslims alike to come together, a more inclusive space, especially during the holy month of Ramadan," Lakhani said.

Organizers say more than 2,000 tickets were sold, with thousands attending throughout the night.

The festival features a wide variety of cuisines. One taco vendor, preparing for the late-night crowds, said they planned to make 5,000 tacos for the event.

Jesus Enriquez, who is participating for the second year, described last year's turnout as overwhelmingly busy.

"Very busy. It was so good," he said.

From sizzling taco stands to trays of honeycomb bread, vendors served food until sunrise — creating a space where faith, culture and community meet long after dark.