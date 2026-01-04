Atlanta rallies highlight deep divide over U.S. actions toward Venezuela

Protesters gathered in Atlanta this past Saturday and Sunday to voice sharply different views over U.S. involvement in Venezuela, underscoring deep divisions within the Venezuelan American community.

They renewed concerns about America's role in global conflicts.

The demonstration followed claims by activist groups that the Trump administration escalated tensions with Venezuela after weeks of threats toward the South American nation.

Organizers described the situation as dangerous and accused the U.S. government of acting without international approval.

Protestors rally in downtown Atlanta to protest U.S. actions in Venezuela. CBS News Atlanta

Protesters warn of escalation and economic costs

Several speakers at the rally argued that any military action against Venezuela would amount to an illegal escalation and could lead to another prolonged conflict overseas.

"This could be the start of yet another war based on lies," said Claudia Andrade, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Andrade said Venezuela's vast oil reserves are at the center of U.S. interest.

"Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world," she said. "This is about control of resources, not freedom."

Other speakers focused on the financial toll of military deployments. Addison Clapp pointed to the cost of U.S. military hardware, including the USS Gerald Ford, which he said represents billions in taxpayer spending.

"We want our tax dollars to meet people's needs here at home," Clapp said, "not destroy another country."

Protestors hold signs that say "No blood for oil" and "Money for people's needs not the war machine." CBS News Atlanta

Venezuelan Americans express support for U.S. involvement

But not everyone at this weekend's rallies opposed U.S. actions.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with Gloria Marquez, a Venezuelan American who says she supports President Donald Trump and believes U.S. involvement could bring long-awaited change.

"I'm Venezuelan by birth and American by choice," Marquez said. "We are good people. We deserve freedom."

Marquez said she has lived in the U.S. for 25 years and still speaks daily with family members in Venezuela. She described fear and uncertainty among loved ones following reports of increased tensions.

"My family is scared," she said. "They don't want to go out. We tell them to stay inside."

Marquez said she was unable to travel to Venezuela for her mother's funeral last year because of ongoing instability.

"That pain stays with you," she said. "But we believe something good will come from this."

Members of Atlanta's large and diverse Venezuelan population gathered near the beltline. There are around 20,000 to 25,000 Venezuelan-born individuals in the metro Atlanta area alone. CBS News Atlanta

A divided community, shared grief

Atlanta is home to a large and diverse Venezuelan population, many of whom fled economic collapse, political unrest, and violence. Sunday's rally reflected how deeply personal — and polarizing — U.S. foreign policy has become for families with ties to the region.

Some demonstrators called on the U.S. government to end what they described as aggressive intervention. Others expressed hope that American pressure could lead to political change and allow families to reunite safely.

As tensions continue abroad, the debate that played out on Atlanta streets Sunday show no sign of easing.