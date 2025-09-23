Atlanta radio legend Bert Weiss announces retirement after 25 years of "The Bert Show"

After 25 years of entertaining drivers in Atlanta and around the country on their morning commutes, Bert Weiss, the man behind "The Bert Show," is signing off.

Weiss announced his retirement on Tuesday, saying he would end his nationally syndicated radio show in October.

Since its inception in 2001, "The Bert Show" has expanded from metro Atlanta to dozens of markets nationwide as well as garnering millions of monthly podcast downloads.

"For 25 years, listeners have allowed me to be part of their mornings, their commutes, and their lives – and that is the greatest gift of my career," said Bert Weiss. "It's almost unheard of in radio for an audience to stay with a show this long, and I'll never take that loyalty for granted. Every laugh, every tough conversation and every shared moment has meant the world to me."

Radio personality Bert Weiss speaks onstage during 2025 Beloved Benefit at The Woodruff Arts Center on Aug. 14, 2025 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Weiss was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2020 and has been nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame for the last three years. This year, he was picked to represent the city as an Atlanta Airport Ambassador.

"With brilliant help from a hand-picked, evolving team, he built a national award-winning powerhouse. 'The Bert Show Era' is a historic chapter in Atlanta – and American – radio," said Brian Philips, Cumulus Media's chief content officer. "As he reimagined the possibilities of morning entertainment, I'm sure he will attack retirement with wild, fun originality. Thank you, Bert."

While the show is ending, Weiss said he will continue to run Pinoaire, the podcast consultant company he co-founded. He will also lead his nonprofit, Bert's Big Adventures, which provides children with chronic and terminal illnesses, along with their families, with all-expenses-paid trips to Walt Disney World.

The radio host said he's also looking ahead to getting married, traveling the world, and having new adventures beyond the radio microphone.

Fans will have one more month to enjoy the antics of Bert and his crew. The final show will air on Friday, Oct. 24.