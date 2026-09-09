Atlanta Public Schools partners with Goodr to help families fight rising food costs

Atlanta Public Schools' free grocery store for students and their families opens for the new school year Wednesday.

The Goodr Grocery Store opens at 8:30 a.m. Families must make an appointment, but all items inside the store are free.

The fully stocked store offers fresh produce, shelf-stable items, frozen food and household necessities.

During their first visit, families receive a reusable bag that they can fill and bring back each time they shop.

CBS News Atlanta

The store is part of a broader district effort to fight food insecurity. According to an Emory University study conducted this year, one in three Georgia families face food insecurity because of rising grocery prices and problems accessing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In addition to the Goodr Grocery Store, Atlanta Public Schools operates food pantries at Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron New Beginnings Academy and South Atlanta High School.

The district also offers a free drive-up food distribution at the Goodr Grocery Store on the fourth Monday of each month.

Students and their families can make an appointment at atlantapublicschools.us/community/hub.



