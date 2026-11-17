As Atlanta continues to grow, rising housing costs are making it increasingly difficult for longtime residents to remain in the city they call home.

The Westside Future Fund is working to change that by helping residents find affordable housing, become homeowners and stay rooted in the communities where they grew up.

For Charlotte Haywood Watkins, Atlanta is more than just home. It's part of her family's history.

"My dad went to Morehouse, my mother went to Georgia State. My sister and I went to Clark Atlanta," Watkins said.

But despite her deep roots in the city, becoming a homeowner once felt out of reach.

"With all this money coming into the city, it's making it unaffordable for people like me," she said. "I am born and raised in Atlanta. I have been here my whole life and to watch the city change honestly, has been heartbreaking."

In 2019, after becoming a newly single mother, Watkins began looking for a permanent place to raise her daughter. She connected with the Westside Future Fund and started saving toward homeownership.

"For the longest time, it was just like a dream. Like, this is never going to happen," Watkins said. "But with the Westside Future Fund's help, it became a tangible dream."

The organization provided financial coaching, first-time homebuyer classes, and assistance with down payment and closing costs.

This year, Watkins got the keys to her own home.

"Oh my gosh, like my dream has been to be the Southern woman with the porch. And now I'm the Southern woman with the porch! So I'm ecstatic," she said.

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But for Watkins, the milestone means more than having a place of her own. It means giving her daughter a stable place to grow up.

"It's like her soft place to land. Like, no matter what happens, this is your home," Watkins said.

The Westside Future Fund also works to prevent longtime residents from being displaced by helping renters access affordable housing and supportive services.

For LaDonna Jackson, finding a place to call her own came after years of hardship.

"I was homeless for 10 years, you know, then going through abuse, listening to what somebody else say, and then going in a shelter dealing with that," Jackson said. "I always wanted something to call my own."

Through Home on the Westside, an initiative of the Westside Future Fund, Jackson found a safe apartment and access to resources to help her maintain stability.

"Food assistance. If I need help with rent, clothing. No matter what it is, they aid and assist," she said.

Tameka Askew of the Westside Future Fund said that kind of investment is essential to preserving the community and ensuring longtime residents aren't pushed out as the city changes.

"If we do not invest in the community like this, we're actually going to end up pushing people out of the communities that they know they love and that they actually grew up in," Askew said.

Watkins said the organization's work is helping preserve the dreams of generations of Atlantans.

"They're preserving dreams that were thought of, I don't know, like in the 1940s," she said. "Atlanta is known as the birthplace of civil rights. And they're doing the work to make good on those promises."

For Watkins, owning a home is also about showing her daughter what is possible.

"I'm setting an example for her and showing her like big things are possible," she said.

For Jackson, having a place of her own represents stability and a fresh start.

"It feels like home ownership, because this is mine, I call it mine," she said. "And I'm doing it for me now, for my children."

Though their journeys are different, both women say the support has given them something important: a chance to put down roots and build a future in the city they know and love.

Residents interested in applying for the Home on the Westside program can find more information here.