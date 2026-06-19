Atlanta pop-up exhibit celebrates the artistic expression and culture of custom grillz

A pop-up exhibit showcasing dental jewelry made popular by pop culture will be open on Saturday in Atlanta.

Jeweler Haz Musa is behind the Atlanta Grillz Museum pop-up.

Musa is the CEO of Royal Teeth Lab. He creates custom luxury grillz for musicians and everyday Atlantans.

"Doctors, lawyers, pastors...it ranges," said Musa.

The pop-up will display 20 pieces designed by Musa, as well as art depicting the dental ornamentation.

"I was inspired when I went to see the Mona Lisa smile, and I was like, 'I do art too!' These are handcrafted, you know, grill art. So I wanted to display my work, you know, in an art museum style," said Musa.

Musa has been making grillz most of his life.

"I started off making grillz when I was 14. You know, I'm about to touch 30 now. I was working at Metro Atlanta Flea Market with my dad at his jewelry store. At 18, I went to Atlanta Tech across the street and got a degree in dental technology," said Musa.

Atlanta Grillz Museum pop-up takes place Saturday at Royal Teeth Lab. CBS News Atlanta

He wants to share his love of jewelry and the culture deeply connected to Atlanta.

"Atlanta is already unique," said Musa. "Not only do we dress in our clothes and pick our shoes and hats, we want to wear different stones in our grillz."

The pop-up will be from 7 p.m. to midnight and will feature live performances and photo opportunities.

Tickets for the event start at around $12, and organizers say nearly 300 have been sold. People who have bought grillz from Royal Teeth Lab get in for free.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Atlanta Public Schools' art programs.