Atlanta police shoot, kill driver during attempt to serve domestic violence warrant, officials say

An attempt to serve a warrant in northwest Atlanta ended with officers shooting and killing a driver, officials say.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to serve a domestic violence and aggravated assault warrant.

Investigators say the person who the warrant was issued for got into a car with a driver and attempted to flee, hitting a patrol vehicle.

More than one officer fired shots, hitting the driver. Officials say they were pronounced dead at the scene. The original wanted suspect remains on the run.

Authorities did not release the identity of the individual who was killed or the wanted suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to do its own investigation into what led up to the deadly shooting.