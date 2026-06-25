Missing 11-year-old Atlanta boy found safe by MARTA police officer, officials say
An 11-year-old Atlanta boy who had been described as "critical missing" has been found safe.
Authorities say King Alsobrook had been last seen leaving his home on Aberdeen Drive NW on foot around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Alsobrook left his cell phone at home and only has his bookbag with him.
Nearly 12 hours after he was reported missing, authorities say he was found on a bus at H.E. Holmes Station by a MARTA police officer.