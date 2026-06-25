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Missing 11-year-old Atlanta boy found safe by MARTA police officer, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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An 11-year-old Atlanta boy who had been described as "critical missing" has been found safe.

Authorities say King Alsobrook had been last seen leaving his home on Aberdeen Drive NW on foot around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Alsobrook left his cell phone at home and only has his bookbag with him.

critical-missing-juvenile-11-year-old-king-alsobrook-261751820.png
King Alsobrook left his home in Atlanta on Wednesday night and hasn't been seen since, police say. Atlanta Police Department

Nearly 12 hours after he was reported missing, authorities say he was found on a bus at H.E. Holmes Station by a MARTA police officer.

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