Atlanta police searching for 3 missing children last seen in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help locating three missing children who were last seen Tuesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit, investigators are searching for 6-year-old Legend Johnson, 11-year-old Laymiah Johnson and 13-year-old William Johnson.

From left to right: 13-year-old William Johnson, 11-year-old Laymiah Johnson, and 6-year-old Legend Johnson. Atlanta Police Department

Police said the three children ran away and were last seen in the area of First Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW.

Legend Johnson was last seen wearing black pants and gray Crocs.

Laymiah Johnson was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black-and-pink shorts and black shoes.

William Johnson was last seen wearing a green jacket, black jean shorts and black shoes.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the three children is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

CBS News Atlanta will continue to monitor this developing story. Check back for updates.