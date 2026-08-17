Atlanta police officer shot while responding to mental health crisis, suspect in custody

An Atlanta police officer is expected to recover after he was shot in the arm while responding to a mental health crisis in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said officer DaVante Matthews, 30, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Schierbaum said Matthews is expected to make a full recovery.

Police were called to a home at 1421 Clark Howard Lane SW around 8:41 a.m. after receiving a report about a person experiencing a mental health crisis who had a gun, Schierbaum said.

Officers had responded to the home several times before for similar calls, according to the chief.

Schierbaum said the suspect fired at officers as they tried to handle the situation, striking Matthews in the arm. Other officers provided first aid and moved him away from the scene while continuing to work toward a peaceful arrest.

Police took 24-year-old Michael Gates into custody. Schierbaum said Gates was being taken to Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters and would face charges, including attempting to take the life of an APD officer. He did not announce any other specific charges during the news conference.

Mayor Andre Dickens and Schierbaum left a city Cabinet meeting after learning about the shooting and arrived at Grady as Matthews was brought to the hospital.

"We've talked to him, talked to his mother," Dickens said. "We're grateful Grady continues to save lives and render aid to everybody in the metro Atlanta community."

Matthews has served with the Atlanta Police Department since September 2019 and is assigned to the Zone 4 precinct's day watch.

No other injuries were reported.