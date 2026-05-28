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Atlanta police offering reward for woman accused of Buckhead bank robbery

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Buckhead bank on Wednesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman entered the Wells Fargo on the 4400 block of Roswell Road and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say the woman left the bank with more than $4,000 in cash.

Investigators shared surveillance footage from the bank showing the woman wearing what appeared to be a black hoodie or jacket, a blue knit cap, and glasses. 

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Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about a Buckhead bank robbery. Crime Stoppers

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

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