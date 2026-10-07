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Atlanta police offering reward for man accused of armed motorcycle hijacking

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a motorcycle in an armed vehicle jacking over the weekend.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 600 block of Hutchens Road around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The victim said he was riding his Honda CRF100 motorcycle when he fell off. Before he could get back on, investigators say an unidentified man approached the victim, pulled out a gun, and stole the bike.

Authorities shared a photo taken from surveillance footage of a man they believe is a suspect in the case.

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Police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be a suspect in a motorcycle hijacking. Atlanta Police Department

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

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