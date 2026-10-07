Atlanta police offering reward for man accused of armed motorcycle hijacking

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a motorcycle in an armed vehicle jacking over the weekend.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 600 block of Hutchens Road around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The victim said he was riding his Honda CRF100 motorcycle when he fell off. Before he could get back on, investigators say an unidentified man approached the victim, pulled out a gun, and stole the bike.

Authorities shared a photo taken from surveillance footage of a man they believe is a suspect in the case.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be a suspect in a motorcycle hijacking. Atlanta Police Department

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.