Atlanta police gang, gun and drug crackdown leads to 288 arrests, 81 guns and 19 pounds of drugs seized

A sweeping, multi-agency crackdown on gangs, guns and drugs in Atlanta led to nearly 300 arrests last year, including dozens of repeat offenders, as police say their strategy is helping drive down violent crime across the city.

At a news conference held Monday, Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said three coordinated initiatives, known as "Kickstart," "Heat Wave" and "Deep Freeze," resulted in 288 arrests in 2025. Of those arrested, 105 were convicted felons, and 61 were documented gang members.

Police said officers seized 81 guns during the operations, along with roughly 19 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Chief Schierbaum said those drugs and firearms, if left on the streets, could have led to more shootings.

"If you're a drug dealer in this region, if you're a gang member in this region, or you're possessing guns illegally, you're eventually going to meet Heat Wave, Kickstart or Deep Freeze," Schierbaum said. "You're going to be aggressively prosecuted."

The operations brought together the Atlanta Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and federal prosecutors.

Theodore Hertzberg, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said federal involvement is key because federal sentences can be significantly harsher. Parole is not available in the federal system, and repeat offenders can face lengthy mandatory prison terms.

Hertzberg cited the case of Demetrius Benson, who had prior felony firearm convictions in three counties before being arrested again during Operation Deep Freeze. Because of his criminal history, Benson now faces federal charges that could carry stiffer penalties than state law allows.

Police officials said the initiatives are driven by data and intelligence, targeting specific people and neighborhoods where gun violence is most likely to occur. Schierbaum said the strategy has contributed to a 42% drop in homicides since 2022, when Atlanta recorded its highest number of killings in more than 30 years. Nonfatal shootings have declined 24% during that same period, he said.

The chief also urged judges to closely scrutinize repeat offenders when setting bond and sentencing.

"These are individuals that present threats to our communities," he said. "They should never, ever be possessing a weapon again on any of our streets."