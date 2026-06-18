Atlanta Police Department open investigation into video showing multiple officers shoving man

The Atlanta Police Department says it has opened an investigation over a video that appeared to show multiple officers shoving a man during an incident near Center Parc Stadium.

The footage was shared on Thursday morning by the Instagram account Georgia Followers.

In the video, the officers appear to shout at the man walking near multiple vehicles before a group shoves the man toward the sidewalk.

After falling once in the road, the man is eventually taken down on the sidewalk, with at least one officer appearing to kick him while he is down.

"Atlanta PD seen beating and arresting a man for not walking out of a street quick enough," Georgia Followers' caption reads in part.

The account provides no clarification on what prompted the police response in the neighborhood or when the video was taken.

In the post's comments, the Atlanta Police Department wrote that its Office of Professional Standards "has opened an investigation into this incident."

"The Atlanta Police Department takes all concerns regarding officer conduct and public safety seriously," APD's comment reads in part. "The matter has been referred to OPS for a thorough and impartial review, and any appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of that investigation."

The agency says it would evaluate the public's concerns over the video and is "committed to upholding the Department's mission of building trust and ensuring public safety through accountability, professionalism, and transparency."

The police department has not shared any other details about the incident or how many officers may be under investigation in connection with the video.