Atlanta parents prepare their trick-or-treaters for a safe and spooky Halloween

With Halloween just a week away — and a chill in the air — metro Atlanta families are finishing final touches on costumes and making plans to keep their trick-or-treaters safe.

In Dunwoody, neighborhoods are already decked out for the holiday. Nine-year-old Lexie Meach and her brother Jasper are counting down the days. Lexie plans to dress up as a pop star, while Jasper is channeling Harry Potter — and, like many kids, he's most excited about the candy.

But for their mom, Annic Jobin, safety is always the priority.

"I always check the candy before the kids eat — for allergies and for safety reasons," she said.

Jasper is allergic to peanuts, so Jobin makes sure all treats are safe for him to eat. She also outfits her kids in reflective gear — especially important for her son on the autism spectrum.

"Because we have a kid on the spectrum who can run when overwhelmed, we use neon yellow or orange gear that can be seen from a distance," Jobin explained.

According to Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, a pediatrician and professor at Emory University School of Medicine, Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children.

"Kids are twice as likely on Halloween night to be hit by a car," Dr. Agarwal said. "It starts with awareness — pick out bright costumes that are easy to see."

She says the most common Halloween injuries are pedestrian accidents and choking hazards — particularly when kids eat candy that's not age-appropriate or that contains nuts.

As the excitement builds for costumes, songs, and candy, families are being reminded to slow down, stay alert, and make visibility a top priority.

Safety Tips for Parents and Drivers:

Choose bright, reflective costumes or add glow sticks.

Check all candy before kids eat it — especially for allergies.

Accompany children under 12 on trick-or-treat routes.

Keep phones down and headlights on when driving through neighborhoods.

Happy (and safe) Halloween from your CBS Atlanta team! 🎃