Atlanta opening cooling center as dangerously high temperatures continue across Georgia

Most of Georgia will be back under a heat advisory on Tuesday as a dangerous heat wave continues to scorch parts of the United States.

CBS News Atlanta Meteorologist Troy Bridges says the above-average temperatures and humidity are combining to bring the heat index up to possibly the triple digits from most of metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia.

This hot weather system isn't going away before the Fourth of July holiday, meaning that things won't cool down to normal summer temperatures for this time of the year for a while.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday's heat advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values of up to 107 degrees expected in parts of central, north, and southeast Georgia.

Staying safe during the high temperatures

Experts say people need to stay hydrated when sweltering heat and humidity hit.

Be sure to avoid outdoor exercise in the heat of the day — and find shade, or if you can, access to air conditioning. Some cities offer resources and cooling centers to provide relief.

Cooling off in nearby pools or bodies of water can also help.

Heat domes can make it difficult to fully recover from high temperatures at night, so finding ways to stay cool during the day and evening hours is important.

Atlanta opening cooling center and splashpads

In an effort to help its residents fight off the heat, the city of Atlanta is opening a cooling Center beginning on Tuesday.

The center, which is located at Selena S. Butler Park on William Holmes Borders Senior Drive NE, will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Officials say that the cooling center will not be open on Friday, July 3, due to the holiday.

Atlanta's Department of Parks and Recreation is also opening free splashpads daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The splashpads will not be operational on July 3 or 4. The locations of the splashpads are below.

Center Hill at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW

Cook Park at 616 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW

D.H. Stanton at Boyton Avenue SE & Martin Street SE

Historic Fourth Ward at Rankin Street NE & Garden Park Drive

Perkerson Park at 770 Deckner Avenue SW

Rev. James Orange at 1305 Oakland Drive SW

During the summer, the city will have its outdoor pools and indoor pools, all of which are free for residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.