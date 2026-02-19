Atlanta nonprofit's cooking program works to get people off the streets and into restaurant careers

A metro Atlanta community organization is offering an 11-week cooking program that's getting people off the street and into a lifelong culinary career.

Open Hand Atlanta's program teaches aspiring chefs and culinary professionals everything from new skills to restaurant management.

"We want everyone to come here and gain the skills that are going to have the ripple effect of changing their lives and getting them not just into a job, but into a career," said Chef Kira Scott, who runs the program.

The nonprofit works with homeless shelters and advocacy groups to find apprentices like Kanecki Guischard. Guischard was living at Covenant House, a youth homeless shelter, when he first met Scott.

"Food's been a part of my life, and I've always been like, 'How am I going to get into this professionally? Like, where do I start?' and they honestly jump-started part of my dream for real," said Guischard, a graduate of the workforce development program.

The program has an 85% in-industry employment rate. The average salary for graduates is $18 an hour.

Guischard was hired at Natalie Bianca, a new restaurant in Southwest Atlanta, one week after graduating.

"It was pretty amazing. Chef Kira made sure she found a great environment for me. It wasn't just about getting me a job; it was finding a place where I would belong," said Guischard.

"It doesn't even feel like charity. I feel like I won. You know, by getting someone on my team that's so bright and is creative with new ideas, fresh ideas, but also a willingness to learn," said Courtney Rucker, Natalie Bianca's co-owner.

Open Hand Atlanta is always looking for new restaurants and chefs to partner with for the program and donors to help sponsor apprentices. To help, go to its website.