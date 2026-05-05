Atlanta nonprofit Silence the Shame celebrates 10 years as funding challenges grow

May 5 is National Silence The Shame Day, and the Atlanta nonprofit organization named for it is marking ten years of impact.

Silence the Shame, founded in 2017 by former record executive and Atlanta native Shanti Das, is focused on mental health awareness and support.

Das said their work has reached more than 144k people nationwide, but budget cuts are making it hard to keep its programs going amid its tenth anniversary.

Das told CBS News Atlanta she founded the organization after her father and best friend died by suicide and lacked the proper resources or support to cope healthily.

"I was doing a radio interview literally with one of our local personalities, Ryan Cameron, and I said, I don't know why people are ashamed to talk about mental health. You know, we just need to silence the shame, and it was literally born in an interview," Das recalled.

Das said she has spent ten years working to break mental health stigma, reaching thousands of adults and teenagers in schools in communities, holding panel discussions and teaching coping skills such as yoga and sound baths.

At her side is Silence the Shame Executive Director and mental health advocate Jewell Gooding.

Gooding told CBS News Atlanta that she has faced her own struggles and that the mission hits close to her heart.

"It gives me a sense of purpose, a mission to continue to forge forward," Gooding said. "I myself am a person with lived experience. I struggle with depression and anxiety, and I'm also a parent of a child who has a mental illness, and we work together to create a space so that we don't have to feel the shame."

Like other nonprofits, Silence the Shame is facing funding gaps due to grant cuts.

Last month, Das said the nonprofit lost nearly half its funding.

"It was like a gut wrench, and it was very humbling, and I had to literally get on the phone along with my team and just started asking for support, trying to find emergency funding."

Das has also taken to social media to rally support.

"We do need your support. We need help finding new grant opportunities. We need help finding new funding, whether that is through corporations, family foundations, private donors, people like yourselves," she said in an Instagram video.

Ten years of service later, Das is focused on keeping her services going and making sure no one carries the weight alone.

"This lack of funding is not going to stop us with our megaphones. We're going to continue to get out there and fight," Das said.

There are several ways to support the organization, including making online donations or attending a fundraising event.

This Saturday, May 9, at the Fox Marquee Club, is the Creatives of Color closing party.

A portion of all proceeds goes to Silence The Shame.