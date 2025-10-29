Atlanta nonprofit helps first-time homebuyers break barriers to homeownership

Homeownership is one of life's biggest milestones — but for many working families, it can also feel out of reach.

That was the case for 49-year-old single mother of two, Tammera Beach, until she learned about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA — a nonprofit that helps long-term renters become homeowners without the traditional financial hurdles.

"It feels like a dream come true. It's kind of surreal," Beach said from her new home in South Atlanta, which she purchased for $198,000 last month. "I paid no down payment and no closing costs."

How NACA works

The NACA program removes many of the barriers that often keep families from buying homes.

Participants pay no down payment, no closing costs, and no credit check — instead, the organization evaluates payment history and income stability.

"We don't care about credit score," said Antonio Casasola with NACA. "It could be 600 or 700 — it doesn't matter. If you've been paying your bills on time and meeting your responsibilities, you deserve a mortgage."

The program partners with Bank of America to offer fixed-rate mortgages based on each buyer's budget. NACA is also funded through HUD counseling grants, major bank partnerships, and annual $36 member dues.

A growing demand

In Georgia, NACA receives around 1,200 applications every month and approves more than 60% of them.

Casasola says applicants with steady income and no recent foreclosures or bankruptcies are the most likely to be approved.

Once approved, members must attend a home buying workshop and put down a small earnest money deposit — in Beach's case, under $2,000 — while covering standard expenses like homeowners insurance and property taxes.

A path forward

For Beach, who once prioritized raising her children over buying a home, the journey was worth every challenge.

"Being a single mom, you put life ahead of homeownership," she said. "If your dream is homeownership, do it."

NACA is the nation's largest HUD-certified nonprofit housing counseling organization, helping thousands of families each year move from renting to owning.

The next home buying workshop for Atlanta-area residents will be held soon.

Learn more or register at nacalynx.com/naca/workshop.

According to the U.S. Census, Black homeownership has been on the rise — increasing from 42% in 2019 to 45% in 2023 — a sign that programs like NACA are helping close the housing gap.