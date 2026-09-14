Atlanta native takes Fox Theatre stage in "Hamilton" national tour

An American story is being told right here in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre. Many know the music and are not throwing away their shot at seeing "Hamilton" on the National Tour.

In this touring cast is Georgia native, actor and dancer Terrance Martin. Getting to the stage started right here –– "in the room where it happens" –– at the Fox Theatre.

"I was engulfed in the music and also the amazing dancing that was happening. And I was like, I got to get on the stage, and I got to do that," Martin explained his origin story to CBS News Atlanta.

The Dekalb School of the Arts alum says getting to this tour and this stage took work.

"Kind of like Hamilton. He always has a goal. He has something to go to. Yeah. No matter how hard it is to get there, he's going to go," he said.

It's a full circle moment for him, much like the musical's iconic revolving stage.

"I think this is the biggest audience we get to perform to on the tour," Martin said.

CBS News Atlanta

The Fox Theatre seats 4500 in the audience, its more than twice as big as most Broadway houses. Meaning when "Hamilton" closes at the end of the month, more than half a million people will have seen it here in Atlanta.

This is the fourth time "Hamilton" has taken center stage at the Fox. Russ Belin, the Vice President of Broadway in Atlanta, says big-name shows like this drive more than $137 million into nearby local businesses during a given season.

"People just want to make a night of attending Broadway, and that's really what it's about: experiences," said Belin.

In addition to the lasting effects on future audiences.

"We welcome so many new guests that get inspired that learn the magic of live entertainment," he said. "So the energy you feel in the Fox is like no other experience."

"Looking out from there, [the stage] looks humongous. But then there's moments where you see the smaller things that are in our books, in our shelves, and the guns and the placement of things are lanterns."

It's that live magic and those little details, Terrance hopes, help you find the lessons of the show.