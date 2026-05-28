Atlanta music studio employee attacked by group while trying to help get them refund, police say

Officers in Atlanta are searching for a group of men accused of attacking and robbing an employee at a local music studio after booking a session last week.

The Atlanta Police Department said that officers were called to the 700 Music Studio on Marietta Street on May 20 after reports of a robbery.

At the scene, an employee said a group of men became upset over some of the studio equipment working and demanded the money they paid for the session back.

When the employee called his manager to get the group a refund, he said that one of the men punched him in the face. Other men in the group then joined in, attacking him and leaving with his cellphone and wallet.

Police say the group attacked the music studio employee while he was trying to get them a refund for a session booking. Atlanta Police Department

Authorities shared surveillance footage of the men in the hopes that someone can recognize them.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.