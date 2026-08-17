Atlanta mother and son endure nearly 2 years without working AC: "It's just too hot in here, and it's just not fair to have to suffer like this"

An Atlanta woman said she and her disabled adult son have spent some of the hottest days of summer without reliable air conditioning.

69-year-old Janice Daley said she had repeatedly asked for help at her Overlook Ridge apartment for nearly two years for faulty air conditioning, but the problem had continued on.

Since 2024, Daley told CBS News Atlanta she had to live in the dark during the summers' hottest days to stay comfortable, because turning on the lights would raise the temperature.

Janice Daley says she's asked for help with her broken AC at Overlook Ridge for nearly two years, but the problem still isn't fixed. CBS News Atlanta

"We never cut the fans off because the temperature rises even more," said Daley. "It's probably about 85 degrees."

She invited CBS News Atlanta into her home Monday.

"I'm hot. I'm burning up over here. I can't cook, definitely can't cut the oven on. That'll run the temperature up even more," said Daley.

Daley lives with her disabled son, Richard Daley, through Atlanta Housing's Choice Voucher Program.

"All I have are these fans," said Daley. "I'm waiting on another fan I ordered today, but it's just too hot in here, and it's just not fair to have to suffer like this."

Now, there is a deadline.

Documents from Atlanta Housing show a special inspection was conducted July 21.

The inspector found the air conditioning unit was not cooling the apartment properly and gave building management 30 days to fix it.

Janice Daley told CBS News Atlanta that she and her son have spent many days in the dark, avoiding power use to keep temperatures from rising. CBS News Atlanta

The documents said the apartment must pass re-inspection by Thursday.

Atlanta Housing said they have been communicating with all parties involved and sent CBS News Atlanta the following statement:

"Atlanta Housing has been and continues to be in communication with the tenant, property owner and property management company. Atlanta Housing learned that the property management has deployed a repair team and is expecting remediation to be complete today."

Daley said one of her biggest concerns was not for her own comfort, but instead, her and her son's health.

She said her son Richard had lost 18 pounds while living in the apartment without reliable air conditioning.

"He had stage four kidney disease, and when I took him to the doctor and they weighed him, he had lost substantial weight," said Daley. His doctor has put that concern into writing.

In a note obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Daley's doctor said the lack of air conditioning is exacerbating his underlying medical condition.

"So I'm always worried about him," said Daley. "I worry about myself, too, because sometimes I can hardly walk, you know, because I'm just so sluggish in here from the heat."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Overlook Ridge for comment and will update this article accordingly.

After publication, Atlanta Housing reached out to CBS News Atlanta with an update:

"Following today's remediation efforts, Atlanta Housing followed up with the resident to ensure installation was complete and she confirmed to the agency it was no need for additional support tonight as her unit now feels cool and comfortable, the most it's felt in a long time. She was very appreciative of how quickly Atlanta Housing responded and addressed the immediate situation. Atlanta Housing will continue outreach and monitoring the situation to ensure the resident does not have to experience anything like this again."