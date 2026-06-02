Atlanta moms build fitness, friendship and community on the Beltline

On any given morning along Atlanta's Beltline, a convoy of strollers rolls past with mothers lunging, squatting and laughing in stride. They call themselves "main character moms" — and they mean it.

The group is part of "Stroller Baddie Season," an outdoor fitness program launched by Elena Surratt through her Atlanta-based wellness community, The Mill Mom. What began as one postpartum mother's search for connection has grown into a weekly gathering that blends strength training, cardio and community-building — with babies in tow.

"We didn't really have spaces where we can bring our kids and work on ourselves — postpartum, or pre-pregnancy — and really have those opportunities to gather together," said Surratt, a certified fitness coach and entrepreneur. "Our community is solving those solutions."

Surratt, a mother of three, launched Stroller Bodies. She said she struggled to find the kind of support group she needed after relocating to Atlanta. Existing programs, she said, rarely accommodated young children — forcing mothers to choose between childcare and self-care.

"Being able to work and connect with my body again, work on me, develop myself — I think that has just helped me grow into a better woman, wife and mom," she said.

"New motherhood can be so isolating at times — and to know that you have other people going through the same struggles and the same wins is great. It's so, so, so needed," said Ariel Norris, a Mill Mom participant.

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The workouts are a cornerstone of The Mill Mom, a broader community Surratt built for female entrepreneurs navigating motherhood. The organization also hosts networking events, family outings and Bible studies, offering what Surratt describes as a faith, fitness and fellowship model.

For participants, the appeal goes beyond the exercise. Ariel Norris, a new mother who joined Stroller Bodies earlier this year, said the group fills a gap she didn't know how to ask for.

"It's especially needed for us young Black women out here in Atlanta just trying to connect and survive and make it one day at a time," Norris said.

Another participant, Savannah Ezema, described the challenge of finding other moms as feeling like dating. "You don't want to intimidate them by saying, 'Hi, I need friends' — but you really want friends," she said.

The group's profile rose unexpectedly when Atlanta rap legend Ludacris gave them a shoutout on social media, sending the community into a brief, joyful spiral.

"One of the girls was like, 'Oh, we're famous,'" Surratt recalled. "It just felt so aligned — like it felt like God was just like, y'all are doing it. Y'all are pouring into your families."

The group has since gained a following online, where clips of the stroller workouts have gone viral — spreading a message that resonates well beyond Atlanta's city limits.

"If you are a mom at home and you are feeling overwhelmed right now — literally just take the first step. Even if you come late. Even if you come with the same bra on that you had last night," said Surratt.

Participant China King said the group is particularly important for mothers dealing with postpartum depression. "Postpartum is a real thing. And if you're going through that, please come out and reach out to us — we would love to have you," King said.

Surratt said there is always room for one more stroller in the group — no fitness level, timing or outfit required.

Stroller Bodies workouts are open to all moms. Babies and strollers welcome — no childcare needed, no prior fitness experience required. Find upcoming dates, locations and community events through The Mill Mom's social channels and website.